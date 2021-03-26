Cancer Update: CBCC March 2021, Part 2

Vaccines are now available in the United States for the prevention of COVID-19 infection and are highly effective.

Vaccine side effects are very rare. In the first two million doses in the U.S., there were only 20 allergic reactions classified as serious.

In cancer patients, the risk of severe complications and death from COVID-19 is far greater than the risk of vaccination.

The great majority of cancer patients should get the coronavirus vaccine. In order to minimize the spread of the virus and its deadly consequences to cancer patients, healthy members of the general public should also get the vaccine.

Please, get the vaccination — for yourself, for your family, and for our cancer patients.

We need your help.

If you have questions or concerns, visit CBCCUSA.com/