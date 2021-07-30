Cancer Update: CBCC July 2021, Part 2

Did you know? One in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. For general screening, women 40 and over must remain vigilant in having their yearly mammograms.

If you have any changes to your breasts, including skin changes and new lumps, please come and get evaluated immediately regardless of the state of the pandemic. Early detection leads to better outcomes.

Remember, our doors will always remain open. We are happy and privileged to serve you.

For more information, visit CBCCUSA.com