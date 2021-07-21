Cancer Update: CBCC July 2021, Part 1

There are many new updates at CBCC. Our breast center has been accredited for the fifth consecutive time. We take pride in providing hundreds of breast exams every year.

If you are 40 or older, please be vigilant in obtaining your yearly mammogram. If you’re planning on having a vaccine, try to have your mammogram and/or ultrasound done beforehand in order to prevent any abnormalities detected on your exam. If this is unavoidable, don’t worry! CBCC will make a note of it on your study so your physician is aware.

Finally, our latest addition is an innovative genetic testing platform that includes both DNA and now the newest technology of RNA analysis to better detect pathogenic mutations that can possibly increase a patient’s risk for breast cancer.

For more information, visit CBCCUSA.com