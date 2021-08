CBCC is the most comprehensive standalone cancer center in the western United States. Imaging is a critical part of the diagnostic process. CBCC offers a variety of superior diagnostic imaging services that can detect even the smallest abnormalities. Our in-house laboratory conveniently provides a variety of tests, a key step in improving your outcome.

Watch the video for details on the different types of imaging and services CBCC offers. For more information, visit CBCCUSA.com