Cancer Update: CBCC April 2021, Part 1

Head and neck cancer represents 3-4% of all cancers in the United States. This equates to about 65,000 patients. Ninety percent of those are SCCAs – Squamous Cell Carcinomas – which arise from the mucosal lining of the mouth and throat.

You could have a neck lump that does not respond to antibiotics, a non-healing ulcer in the mouth, sore throat, difficulty swallowing, hoarseness of voice, or changes in speech. Mouth odor not explained by poor hygiene could also be a symptom.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, please see your primary care physician immediately.

For more information, watch the video and visit visit CBCCUSA.com.