CA State Office Elections

Governor

Gavin Newsom

Democrat

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Lt. Governor

Eleni Kounalakis

Democrat

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Secretary of State

Shirley Weber

Democrat

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Controller

Betty Yee

Democrat

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Treasurer

Fiona Ma

Democrat

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Attorney General

Rob Bonta

Democrat

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Insurance Commissioner

Ricardo Lara

Democrat

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Tony Thurmond

Democrat

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Board of Equalization – 1st District

Ted Gaines

Republican

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Senator – 14th District

Melissa Hurtado

Democrat

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Senator – 16th District

Shannon Grove

Republican

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

State Assembly – 21st District

Devon Mathis

Republican

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

State Assembly – 26st District

Rudy Salas

Democrat

– Outgoing

Opponents TBA

State Assembly – 32nd District

Vince Fong

Republican

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

State Assembly – 34th District

Tom Lackey

Republican

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

