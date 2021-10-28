Skip to content
KGET 17
Bakersfield
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hot Link
Local News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Sunrise Interviews
Coronavirus
KGET Podcasts
Crime Watch
Business News
Politics
State News
National News
World News
BorderReport.com
Video Center
Top Stories
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic available at Mercado Latino on Friday
Top Stories
‘Ricky Bobby’ arrested after wild Oregon crime spree
Video
1 person seriously injured in Hwy 178 crash at mouth of the canyon
Most customers’ power restored after thousands experienced power outage in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Christmas Parade deadline extended
Weather
Kevin’s Sunrise Adventures
Dog Walk Forecast
Healthy Selfie
Forecast
Almanac
Closings & Delays
Sports
NFL
FFX
Raiders
Indy 500
NBA
MLB
NHL
NCAA Basketball
Golf
NASCAR
Features
Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer
Cyber Safe
Thousand Faces Podcast
Kern County In Depth
Homicide Tracker
Most Wanted
Pedestrian Safety
Sober Reality
Murdered and Forgotten
Gaming & Pop Culture News
See all KGET Features…
Traffic
Highway 99 near Pacheco Road
Rosedale Highway at Mohawk Street
Downtown at Adventist Health
Tehachapi at Adventist Health
KGET Roof Cam
KGET Tower Cam
Gas Tracker
Community
Calendar
Compassion Corner
Contests
Pop Kern
Rick’s Reviews
Made For More
Pet of the Week
Wellness Wednesday
Medical Updates
Cancer Updates
Web Chats
Valley Baptist Church
VBF Church
Disaster Preparedness
Get Local
Studio 17 Live
Job Corner
Takeout Kern County
Kern County Back In Business
Pros Who Know
Job Corner
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Information
KGET News Apps
Email Newsletters
KGET TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Telemundo Valle Central
The CW Bakersfield
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
CA State Office Elections
Governor
Gavin Newsom
Democrat
– Incumbent
Opponents TBA
Opponents TBA
Lt. Governor
Eleni Kounalakis
Democrat
– Incumbent
Opponents TBA
Opponents TBA
Secretary of
State
Shirley Weber
Democrat
– Incumbent
Opponents TBA
Opponents TBA
Controller
Betty Yee
Democrat
– Incumbent
Opponents TBA
Opponents TBA
Treasurer
Fiona Ma
Democrat
– Incumbent
Opponents TBA
Opponents TBA
Attorney General
Rob Bonta
Democrat
– Incumbent
Opponents TBA
Opponents TBA
Insurance Commissioner
Ricardo Lara
Democrat
– Incumbent
Opponents TBA
Opponents TBA
Superintendent of Public
Instruction
Tony Thurmond
Democrat
– Incumbent
Opponents TBA
Opponents TBA
Board of Equalization –
1st District
Ted Gaines
Republican
– Incumbent
Opponents TBA
Opponents TBA
Senator –
14th District
Melissa Hurtado
Democrat
– Incumbent
Opponents TBA
Opponents TBA
Senator –
16th District
Shannon Grove
Republican
– Incumbent
Opponents TBA
Opponents TBA
State Assembly –
21st District
Devon Mathis
Republican
– Incumbent
Opponents TBA
Opponents TBA
State Assembly –
26st District
Rudy Salas
Democrat
– Outgoing
Opponents TBA
Opponents TBA
State Assembly –
32nd District
Vince Fong
Republican
– Incumbent
Opponents TBA
Opponents TBA
State Assembly –
34th District
Tom Lackey
Republican
– Incumbent
Opponents TBA
Opponents TBA