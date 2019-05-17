Business News

Saudi Arabia says its oil infrastructure attacked by drones

6 hours ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Saudi Araba said drones attacked one of its oil pipelines as other assaults targeted energy infrastructure elsewhere in the kingdom on Tuesday, shortly after Yemen's rebels claimed a coordinated drone attack on the Sunni power. The assaults marked the latest incidents challenging Mideast security after the alleged sabotage of oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates earlier this week amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.











Stock markets stabilize after tumble over trade dispute

6 hours ago

BANGKOK (AP) – World stock markets turned higher on Tuesday, stabilizing after heavy losses on Wall Street, as investors monitor the escalating dispute between China and the U.S. over trade.

Read More »Business









Hit with arrest of ex-chair Ghosn, Nissan profit nose-dives

6 hours ago

TOKYO (AP) – Japanese automaker Nissan, reeling from the arrest of its former chairman Carlos Ghosn, reported Tuesday that annual profit nose-dived to less than half of what it earned the previous year, and forecast even dimmer results going forward. Nissan Motor Co.’s profit for the fiscal year ended March totaled 319.1 billion yen ($2.9 billion), down from 746.9 billion yen the previous fiscal year – the worst showing since the global financial crisis a decade ago.

Read More »Business







US targets $300B of Chinese goods for new tariff hikes

7 hours ago

BEIJING (AP) – U.S. officials listed $300 billion more of Chinese goods for possible tariff hikes while Beijing vowed Tuesday to “fight to the finish” in an escalating trade battle that is fueling fears about damage to global economic growth.

Read More »Business