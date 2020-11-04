Yuma to San Diego: Border residents say U.S. elections impact both sides

(Border Report) — Border Report is on the road for Election Day. Correspondent Salvador Rivera started the day in Yuma, Arizona, and will work his way back to San Diego, talking with voters throughout the day.

3:45 p.m.

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — San Ysidro is home to the largest land port of entry in the Western Hemisphere where every day, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, tens of thousands of people commute between the U.S. and Mexico.

Many of them live in Tijuana.

Border Report spoke to some of these folks about today’s presidential election in the U.S. and asked them if they are following the outcome and whether it matters.

Most people said they are into it because as a man named Alejandro put it, “what happens in the U.S. affects what happens in Tijuana.”

12:30 p.m.

CALEXICO, Calif. — Calexico is a town of about 40,000 residents, small when you compare it to the million and a half people who live in Mexicali, Baja California directly south of the border.

People in this agricultural hamlet in California’s southeast region say they want a president who will implement border policies they support.

They’ll also tell you they want a president who will take care of small communities such as Calexico and the Imperial Valley.

Residents like Raul Urena told Border Report they want more economic help for housing and for the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

10:30 a.m.

YUMA, Arizona — People in this city located in the southwest part of the state are electing a president, U.S. senator and deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

The race for the White House is a tight one in this state. People going to the polls seem to be equally divided between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

In the race for U.S. Senate, it’s a seat that could flip from Republican to a Democrat hold. Right now, according to polls, Democrat Mark Kelly is leading incumbent Martha McSally who was appointed to the Senate when John McCain died.

The winner will serve out the remainder of his term through 2022.

In the recreational marijuana referendum, a similar measure was defeated four years ago when 51 percent of voters thought it was a bad idea.