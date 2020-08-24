Up to 8-hour wait times clocked at California port of entry; border crossers fear for safety

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Some commuters are reporting eight-hour wait times to get into the U.S. through the San Ysidro Port of Entry in South San Diego.

People are experiencing longer-than-normal border waits because U.S. Customs and Border Protection has instituted more stringent inspections and scrutiny as the border.



Pedestrians at the San Ysidro Port of Entry are experience longer than normal wait times. (Jorge Nieto/Special Border Report)

Border officers are making sure everyone crossing the border is truly traveling due to essential reasons with the goal of limiting the spread of COVID-19 between the U.S. and Mexico.

Late last week, CBP announced it was going to do this knowing it would mean longer crossing times for vehicles and pedestrians.

Northbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry were backed up for miles. (Jorge Nieto/Special to Border Report)

Alberto Burgos couldn’t understand it.

“If it’s for COVID who here is standing 6 feet apart? They’re not protecting anybody. If anything, they’re making it worse. If the line moves, at least there’s less time together,” he said.

Burgos, who was walking across, said it took him nearly four hours to get to the front of the line.

People in cars were experiencing even longer wait times.

“It’s like eight hours. I mean, come on, we have to go to work, we still have to eat, we still have rent, we still have bills and everything, this is not fair,” Adelaida Talavera said. “I’m not the only one, there’s people here, and they’re mad because we’re stuck.”



Border commuters like Adelaida Talevera, on the left, and Alberto Burgos were not pleased with the longer border crossing wait times at San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Jorge Nieto/Special to Border Report)

Some vehicles were overheating and/or breaking down while in line. Many struggled to find a bathroom or other options.

“I’ve been trying to hold it, I have diabetes and people with diabetes cannot hold it, I’m frustrated, I’m sweating, I don’t feel good no more cause I have to pee,” Talavera said.

CBP has said the border restrictions will remain in place through at least Sept. 21.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.