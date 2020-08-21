Tourist visa renewals resume at US consulates in Baja California

TIJUANA, Baja California, Mexico (Border Report) — With the ongoing restrictions at ports of entry, Mexican tourists are still not permitted to enter the U.S. even if they’re visas are up to date.

For those with expired visas, U.S. consulates in the cities of Tijuana and Mexicali have once again begun to process renewals for people whose visas expired in recent months.

For now, as part of the renewal process, no interviews will be required.

A Mexican passport is still necessary, but visas expired for more than 12 months, will not be eligible for renewal.

