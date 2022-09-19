McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection resumed the exemption of migrants from Title 42 enforcement on Monday at the Hidalgo Port of entry, CBP officials told Border Report.

However, CBP officials say the processing of Title 42 exceptions remain paused at Laredo ports of entry after the agency on Thursday temporarily halted them for asylum-seekers trying to enter South Texas from the Mexican border cities of Nuevo Laredo and Reynosa.

“CBP may, on a case-by-case basis, provide exceptions to Title 42 for particularly vulnerable individuals. Title 42 exception processing has resumed at Hidalgo Port of Entry. In order to ensure the credibility and availability of the Title 42 exception process, the Laredo Port of Entry will continue to temporarily pause processing of Title 42 exceptions while we work with federal and nongovernmental partners to resume processing,” a CBP official said.

The disruption in processing came shortly after Haitian migrants staged protests outside of shelters in Reynosa, Border Report learned.

Title 42 is a public health order that was implemented during the Trump administration to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by restricting asylum-seekers from crossing from Mexico or Canada. However, exceptions are made for those considered vulnerable, which could include small children, pregnant women, the disabled or those with special conditions.

Border Report will update this story if the Laredo processing restarts.