Texas governor urges border residents to self-report property damage linked to illegal immigration

Border Patrol Agent Jesse Moreno searches on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in tall grass for migrants and moments later pulls out Luis Arturo Solorzan, 46, of El Salvado, who was hiding in Mission, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urges border residents to report any damage to their property caused by an influx in illegal immigration.

In a notice issued Thursday, Abbott said he wants landowners in border communities to complete the Self Reporting Damage Survey.

“I strongly encourage Texas landowners along the border to report any personal property damages they incur due to unlawful immigration,” said Abbott, adding that by completing the survey, the state will have the necessary data to help landowners “stay safe and secure.”

The voluntary survey is available in English and Spanish and can be accessed here.

The news release noted that reporting the damage is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.