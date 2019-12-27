Teenager busted with more than 100 pounds of drugs at El Paso port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A teenage boy was caught by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in El Paso trying to enter the country with more than 100 pounds of marijuana.

The 17-year-old U.S. citizen was caught at about 9 p.m. Thursday driving a 2000 Ford Taurus through the Ysleta port of entry from Mexico.

“A CBP officer working the primary inspection booth noticed anomalies in the appearance of the vehicle and selected the car for a secondary exam,” a CBP news release said.

Courtesy CBP

A drug-sniffing dog then alerted officers to the bumper and an X-ray scan revealed something was hidden within the bumper.

Officers then removed 90 bundles of marijuana from the front bumper and the doors.

The teenager was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety. His name was not released by CBP.