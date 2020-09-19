Teen hit man seen on social media gunning down driver at red light gets prison time

18-year-old suspected of additional crimes and murders will also have to pay fine, reimburse family for funeral of murder victim

Jose Carlos Molina (photo courtesy State of Chihuahua)

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — A teen who asked a friend to record him while he shot the driver of a pickup to death last December in Juarez will spend the next 16 years and eight months in prison.

The Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday said a judge convicted Jose Carlos Molina, 18, of murdering Juan Carlos Talamantes at a busy intersection on the afternoon of Dec. 22, 2019, in southeast Juarez.

Molina was riding in a car behind Talamantes’ pickup and told a friend to record him while he got out of the vehicle at a red light, walked over to the Ford F-150 and shot Tamalantes 14 to 15 times as motorists watched, police said.

The teen ran back to his friend’s vehicle, which made a U-turn in traffic and drove off. He then uploaded the video of the murder onto social media, police said.

Juarez authorities used the video posted on social media to solicit tips from the public and identify the killer.

Molina remains under investigation for other crimes, including additional murders.

In addition to prison time, Molina will have to reimburse Talamantes’ family for funeral expenses and pay a $44,710 fine, the Chihuahua AG’s Office said.

