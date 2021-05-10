South Texas border agents apprehend 239 undocumented migrants in 2 separate incidents

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande Valley Sector apprehended 239 undocumented immigrants in two separate incidents less than 6 miles apart.

On Saturday, agents from the McAllen Station responded to Granjeño, Texas, where they encountered 107 migrants, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. The group included 29 unaccompanied migrant children, but they were mostly family units and just six single adults.

On Friday, agents from the same station apprehended a group of 132 migrants in Hidalgo, Texas, including 35 unaccompanied migrant children.

The migrants were transported to a Border Patrol station for processing. The migrants were from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Ecuador, as well as the Dominican Republic and Romania.

Agents from the RGV Sectors have encountered 48 groups of more than 100 people this fiscal year, the release said.

