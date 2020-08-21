Smuggler leaves bundles of meth and pot near border wall in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A drug smuggler left meth and marijuana at the U.S.-Mexico border early Friday.

U.S. Border Patrol agents said they spotted the individual approach the border wall shortly after midnight in El Paso’s Lower Valley. When agents responded to the area, they found a plastic back containing several bundles.

Agents later determined that the bag contained 7.75 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of just under $250,000 and 24.2 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of almost $20,000, according to a Border Patrol news release.

Agents turned the drugs over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In a statement, the head of the Border Patrol El Paso Sector said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the El Paso region it enticing to transnational criminal organizations (TCO).

“We have seen an uptick in criminal activity in the last few months with human smuggling events and drug seizures,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said. “The determination and actions of our skilled Border Patrol agents have prevented TCOs from negatively impacting our communities.”