Sex offenders, MS-13 gang member nabbed near border checkpoints

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona and Texas stayed busy before and after Christmas, nabbing three sex offenders and an MS-13 gang member near inland checkpoints.

The first bust took place Sunday near Sonoita, Arizona, where agents detained Gustavo Gonzalez Rodriguez, 38, under suspicion of illegal entry.

A subsequent background check revealed that the Mexican national had an extensive criminal history and had previously been deported from the United States.

Gonzalez Rodriguez was convicted by a California court in 2001 for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and required to register as a sex offender. In 2016, he was also found guilty of felony assault and battery in South Carolina.

Gonzalez Rodriguez remains in detention and will face federal prosecution for immigration violations.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent checks vehicles at an inland checkpoint in South Texas. (AP file photo)

Thursday in Texas, a local police department near the U.S.-Mexico border called the Border Patrol after an officer conducted a traffic stop in Premont of a vehicle transporting a large number of people.

Agents assigned to the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint responded to the call and determined that eight of the passengers were unauthorized migrants. Record checks revealed one of the subjects, a Honduran national, had been arrested in May of 2014 by the New York Police Department for sexual abuse of a minor.

In a separate incident, South Texas agents arrested a Honduran national near Sullivan City who admitted to being an active member of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang. The gang that originated in El Salvador and now has a presence in Central America and Mexico has a reputation as one of the most violent in Latin America. In the past few years, scores of MS-13 members have been deported from the United States after serving sentences for criminal acts.

And on Christmas Day, agents at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint on Interstate 10 identified and arrested a gang member with an active warrant.

Allan Gonzalez-Salomon had been deported in 2006 after serving a nine-month sentence for various crimes at the Jefferson County Jail in Wisconsin. Gonzalez-Solomon is a member of the “38th Street Southsider” gang out of Watertown, Wisconsin, and has an active sex offender violation warrant, a records check revealed.

Gonzalez-Solomon was turned over to Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office to await extradition for the felony warrant.

The Border Patrol says it does a thorough background check, which includes de use of biometrics, on all unauthorized migrants apprehended by its agents in an effort to identify repeat offenders and dangerous felons.