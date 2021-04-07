Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas to travel to El Paso, McAllen on Thursday

FILE – In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. The Biden administration is turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help managing and caring for record numbers of unaccompanied immigrant children who are streaming into the U.S. from Mexico. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says FEMA will support a government-wide effort over the next three months, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will be in the Texas border cities of El Paso and McAllen on Thursday.

Mayorkas will meet with stakeholders and non-governmental organizations, as well as sheriffs and local law enforcement partners in El Paso.

In McAllen, Mayorkas will meet with frontline DHS employees.

This will be Mayorkas’ third trip to the Southwest since taking office in February. On March 19, he visited the CHS Trail House in the East El Paso County community of Montana Vista, which houses unaccompanied minors after they are released from federal processing facilities.

On March 6, Mayorkas led a contingency of White House officials to South Texas to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas. The group visited a tent facility in the town of Donna, Texas, about 20 miles east of McAllen, where undocumented migrants are processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. They then flew to Laredo and drove to a detention facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, where undocumented teen migrants are held.