SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The San Diego-Tijuana region is hosting “Designers for Peace,” a poster exhibition promoting peace in Ukraine.

Designers from more than 30 countries are showing off their work, expressing opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February.

The exhibit will be on display through the end of the year at the UC San Diego Park & Market building in Downtown San Diego.

The Tijuana portion of the exhibit will take place Casa de la Cultura de Tijuana beginning on Friday.

These images provided by the American Institute of Graphic Arts show some of the posters that will be displayed during an exhibition promoting peace in Ukraine in San Diego.

The American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA San Diego) is behind the project.

It says the San Diego-Tijuana region will be the first in the world to showcase this exhibit because the area “represents two neighboring countries working together versus entering into conflict.”

The art that is being featured in the show has been created since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Some are on sale with proceeds supporting Ukraine’s humanitarian aid through José Andres’ World Central Kitchen and International Relief Teams.

Tickets are $25 for AIGA members and $35 for non-members; the money raised from entrance fees will also benefit humanitarian aid in Ukraine.