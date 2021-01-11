Remains of more than 250 migrants found along southern border in 2020

The U.S. Border Patrol is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — According to the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, the Border Patrol recovered the remains of more than 250 migrants who died along the U.S.-Mexico border last year.

The victims are believed to have died while attempting to illegally cross into the United States.

Just last week, two people lost their lives when they were abandoned by smugglers during a snow storm in Texas. The victims were part of a larger group left to fend for themselves in freezing temperatures.

“The smugglers don’t protect the lives of these migrants, and they don’t care about their safety or their future,” said Edgar Ramirez, member of the U.S. Embassy’s Security Office in Mexico City.

According to the United Nations, at least 810 immigrants died along the southern border while crossing deserts, rivers and remote terrain along the southern border in 2019. Numbers for 2020 have not been released.

It says most deaths were recorded in the waters of the Rio Grande, which runs between Texas and the Mexican states of Chihuahua, Tamaulipas, Nuevo León and Coahuila, where 109 people lost their lives in 2019, a 26 percent increase from the 86 deaths recorded in 2018.

The U.N. says it compiled these figures using official government data as well as non-government agencies and media reports. It believes more than 3,800 deaths have been recorded along our border with Mexico since 2014.

