Rangers, border agents apprehend 70 Venezuelans at Big Bend National Park

Border Patrol Sector Agents with the assistance of Big Bend National Park Rangers apprehended a large group of Undocumented Non-Citizens south of Alpine, Texas. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents and park rangers apprehended more than 70 undocumented immigrants Wednesday at Big Bend National Park.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the group consisted entirely of Venezuelans and was among more than 200 migrants apprehended within the national park since last Thursday.

“Big Bend Sector agents work hard every day along with local agencies to protect the American people and safeguard our borders,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin. “We appreciate our relationship with the National Park Service Rangers and all of our partners in the Big Bend region.”

Border agents transported all of the individuals to the Alpine Border Patrol Station for processing.