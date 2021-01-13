Trump bears responsibility for attack on Capitol, ex-DHS acting secretary tells CNN

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — As members of the U.S. House of Representatives debated whether to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, his former acting DHS secretary said the president bears some responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to CNN.

Chad Wolf, who was the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security, resigned on Friday. He had previously said he would remain on the job until the inauguration of Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, Wolf spoke with CNN about Trump’s impending second impeachment, and the events at the Capitol, which Trump is accused of inciting — five people died, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

“He’s the President. What he says matters,” Wolf told CNN. “People listen to him — particularly supporters of his, I would say, really listen to him — so there is responsibility there.”

Whether or not Trump should be impeached, Wolf told CNN that is up to lawmakers to determine, adding that the rioters themselves bear some responsibility as well.

Last week, Wolf asked Trump and all elected officials to “strongly condemn the violence” that took place at the Capitol.

Wolf said he has condemned violence on both sides of the political aisle, specifically directed at law enforcement. He tweeted “we now see some supporters of the President using violence as a means to achieve political ends” and called that unacceptable.

Here is the message I sent to the DHS team today. It has been the honor of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/NFyIpN7GkZ — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) January 11, 2021

Wolf, who had been acting DHS secretary since November 2019, said his abrupt departure was prompted by court rulings that found he could not hold the position under federal succession rules. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor will serve as interim head of DHS, according to the Associated Press.

