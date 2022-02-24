EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Local, state and federal authorities in New Mexico arrested 26 people as part of an undercover narcotics investigation dubbed the Crystal Blues Narcotics Operation.

Members of the White Mountain Drug Task Force, which includes personnel from the Alamogordo Police Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Border Patrol, have purchased methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl from numerous drug dealers since August 2021.

On Thursday, with assistance from the DEA and U.S. Marshals Service, the Task Force served arrest warrants and search warrants in and around Otero County.

All of the defendants face charges of trafficking a controlled substance or conspiring to traffic a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Alamogordo police.

As part of Thursday’s roundup, authorities initiated eight additional criminal investigations into the possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.