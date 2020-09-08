MS-13 member arrested at Border Patrol checkpoint in South Texas

Texas troopers encounter man previously charged with attempted murder

by: Fernie Ortiz

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered a member of the MS-13 gang on Monday at a highway checkpoint in South Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday.

Agents staffing the Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias said they arrested a Salvadoran man during a failed human smuggling attempt. A check of his records revealed that as a member of the Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13 gang, he had numerous arrests out of Fairfax, Va., including having sex with a child age 13-14.

On Sunday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers contacted the Border Patrol after conducting a traffic stop near Weslaco. Troopers said an occupant in the vehicle allegedly admitted that he was a Mexican national illegally present in the U.S. A check of his records revealed that he had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Hidalgo County, and a judge found him guilty of a lesser charge and sentenced him to two years in prison.

