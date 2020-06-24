Migrants get temporary jobs at Juarez shelters

Grant provides $10 a day to foreign doctors, nurses to screen new arrivals and for tradesmen to fix up buildings

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — Seventy migrants staying at Juarez shelters now have temporary jobs, thanks to a COVID-19 emergency employment program.

The program is being implemented at the Good Samaritan, Bread of Life, Holy Spirit and San Mateo church-based shelters in Juarez, said Dirving Garcia, coordinator of migrant services for the state of Chihuahua.

Since last week, those migrants with medical skills — and there are a number of Cuban doctors and registered nurses staying at the shelters — have been screening new arrivals for illness. Others receive a stipend for sanitizing the premises, cooking meals and doing structural repairs, Garcia said.

Migrants prepare to fix the roof of one of the shelters. (photo courtesy State of Chihuahua)

The stipend comes up to about $10 a day per migrant and their employment has been guaranteed for the next 60 days by a state grant.

Garcia said shelter officials are seeking donations from private donors and the public to continue the jobs program when the grant runs out.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.