Migrant apprehensions at Southwest border hit 20-year high, CBP data shows

In this June 10, 2021, file photo, a migrant family from Brazil waits to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after passing through a gap in the border wall from Mexico in Yuma, Ariz. U.S. officials say attempted border crossings by migrants traveling in family groups that include children increased in June by a quarter over the previous month amid rising summer temperatures in the inhospitable deserts and mountain terrain of the American Southwest. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered 212,672 migrants along the Southwest border in July, nearly 24,000 more than the previous month, and the highest monthly total this fiscal year.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, 27 percent were repeat crossers, which means at least one more encounter in the previous 12 months.

The majority of those apprehended — 52 percent — are single adults. However, the 110,443 single adults encountered in July also represents a 6 percent decrease from June.

Border agents did see an increase in the numbers of family units and unaccompanied migrant children encountered from June.

Border agents encountered 18,962 unaccompanied children in July, up 24 percent from the 15,234 in June. CBP said agents stopped an average of 1,363 unaccompanied children each day in July.

The number of family units encountered grew the most, with 55,839 in June to 82,966 in July, or a 49 percent increase.

“The large number of expulsions during the pandemic has contributed to a larger-than-usual number of migrants making multiple border crossing attempts, which means that total encounters somewhat overstate the number of unique individuals arriving at the border,” CBP said in its July 2021 Operational Update.

Although there were 212,672 encounters in July, only 154,288 are considered unique encounters.

So far this fiscal year, there have been more than 1.3 million migrant apprehensions, the highest number in 20 years, with two months to go in the fiscal year, according to figures from the Washington Office on Latin America.