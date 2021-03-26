Mexico’s president vows to help beleaguered border city address migrant influx, vaccine shortage

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Two old rivals on Friday put their differences aside to address several pressing issues afflicting North-Central Mexico.

Both President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral pledged to do their part to address the ongoing migrant humanitarian crisis and make sure all border health workers get a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of April.

“More migrants are arriving at our border. We are getting about 100 people per day and most are family units,” Corral said Friday during an open meeting with Lopez Obrador at a Juarez Technological Institute gym. “These are people that have crossed the border at Tamaulipas but are being returned to Mexico” through Juarez.

Juarez is facing a two-way migrant challenge because not only is it receiving hundreds of migrants expelled from the United States under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Title 42 order, but also fielding new arrivals daily from the interior of Mexico and Central America looking to cross into the United States. Juarez, for instance, is currently caring for more than 90 unaccompanied minors.

Corral said the crisis – Juarez doesn’t have the infrastructure to provide for many new arrivals – forces state and federal officials to work together. He also urged Lopez Obrador to raise such concerns with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Lopez Obrador said his administration is working with Biden to address the issue, including looking for a long-term solution to migrants coming to the border from Central America. He said a first step would be for Biden to expedite the $4 billion in aid he promised to Northern Triangle countries and added that Mexico is ready to help.

“The migrants don’t really want to make the long (and risky) trip but are being obligated to do so” out of economic need and despair brought about in part by recent hurricanes, Lopez Obrador said.

He echoed Corral’s pledge of mutual cooperation and joked that “democracy without disagreements would be boring.”

The president pledged to send vaccines for all frontline healthcare workers in Juarez and start vaccinating seniors by the end of April.

He also thanked Mexican migrants living in the United States for sending billions of dollars in remittances despite the pandemic, something that helped Mexico weather a recession.

Lopez Obrador also promised to have his representative return to a joint public safety commission to address the threat of organized crime, which has resulted in thousands of murders in Juarez in the past three years.