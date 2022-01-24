Mexico in brief: Two die in plane crash in Western Chihuahua

Victims identified as flight school pilot and one of his students

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Two people died when a small airplane crashed and burned Sunday in a suburb of Cuauhtemoc, Mexico, El Heraldo de Chihuahua reported.

The victims included a flight instructor from the Manitoba Aviation School and a man who was taking flying lessons, the newspaper reported. The crash happened at 11:45 a.m. on the grounds of the aviation school, near milepost 23 of the Corredor Comercial Road in the town of Alvaro Obregon, according to El Heraldo, which published photos of the wreckage.

Mexican authorities identified the aircraft as a two-seat Van’s RV-6 single-engine airplane.

Mexico recorded 27 accidents involving aircraft during the first six months of 2021, but few of them were fatal. Cuauhtemoc is 290 miles south-shoutwest of El Paso, Texas.