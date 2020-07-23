Man wanted for murder in Guatemala again returned to his country

On July 16, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers removed an unlawfully present Guatemalan man, who is wanted by Guatemalan law enforcement authorities for murder and attempted murder. (ICE)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Guatemalan man is back in his home country, where he allegedly committed murder and attempted murder.

Fredy Alvarado-Calderon, 39, had been removed from the U.S. in 2007, following convictions for assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and shoplifting, among others dating back to 2002 out of New Jersey and Chambersburg, Pa.

ICE officials said Alvarado-Calderon re-entered the country illegally at an unknown date and place. On Nov. 26, 2008, the Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago convicted him of battery, sentencing him to six months of supervised probation.

Nearly a decade later, Guatemalan authorities issued a warrant charging Alvarado-Calderon with murder and attempted murder, making him a target of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

In July 2017, ERO in Baltimore arrested Alvarado-Calderon during a targeted enforcement operation. The U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland the following spring convicted Alvarado-Calderon of illegal re-entry, sentencing him to 24 months imprisonment with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

In April 2019, ERO in Philadelphia took custody of Alvarado-Calderon. By July, an immigration judge ordered him removed from the United States.

Alvarado-Calderon filed an appeal with the Board of Immigration Appeals, which upheld his removal. He also filed a petition for review with the 3rd Circuit Court, which denied his stay of removal.

