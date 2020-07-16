Kate del Castillo excited to return for 3rd season of ‘La Reina del Sur’

Kate del Castillo is ready to return for a third season of “La Reina del Sur.”

“For years I didn’t want to do it because I thought it was such an amazing success that I just wanted to leave it like that,” she said in a recent video call interview with The Associated Press about the announcement made by Telemundo on Thursday. “But I just want to play Teresa again.”

“La Reina del Sur” is based on the novel by Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte, who will return to work on the plot for this new installment, with no date yet to begin filming. Actors Isabella Sierra, Humberto Zurita and Lincoln Palomeque will also return for the new season, planned to air in 2021.

But because of the pandemic, the dates are still up in the air.

“With the pandemic it would be stupid to tell you a date because I don’t think anybody knows what’s going to happen. We’re going to have to wait because we’re not going to risk anybody.”

The show follows a young woman from Mexico who becomes the most powerful drug trafficker in southern Spain.

“If he was not involved (Pérez-Reverte) I did not want to do it because for me he is basic,” Del Castillo said from her home in Los Angeles. “As the second season, he is gonna do all the structure of the third season, and he has so many things to say, he’s an amazing mind!”

The drug trafficker Teresa Mendoza, whom we last saw in the second season of 2019 and whom Del Castillo first played in 2011, has always been a strong woman despite all the obstacles she faces, something that resonates with the actor, who had turbulent moments four years ago after contact with Joaquín “El Chapo Guzmán,” the real-life leader of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel.

In 2017 Del Castillo sued the Mexican government before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights for the treatment she received when she was wanted in the case of El Chapo, currently imprisoned in the United States. Her case was presented against the government of the former president of Enrique Pena Nieto.

“It is just bureaucratic and it’s gonna take long,” said Del Castillo. “It’s been so much advance right now … this government has to inherit that, but that’s their job, they have to still do something about it.”