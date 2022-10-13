JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Juarez police are investigating the shooting death of four people who apparently were pulled out of their vehicle at gunpoint along a dirt road near the southern edge of the city early Thursday.

It is the second quadruple murder in as many days in a city where authorities admit some working-class neighborhoods are besieged by drug gangs.

The shooting took place near Miguel de la Madrid, the same traffic corridor where police on Wednesday found the dismembered bodies of three men and a woman. Police said Thursday’s shooting also involved three male and one female victim.

Juarez, a city of 1.5 million known worldwide for its foreign-run assembly plants, has now recorded 53 homicides in October, an average of four per day.

No arrests have been reported on either of the quadruple murders.