EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Police in Juarez, Mexico, have arrested a man in connection with Sunday’s killing of a teenager and a baby during a home invasion shooting in the Parajes de Oriente neighborhood.

Chihuahua state police identified the alleged shooter as Juan Antonio E.D. The suspect already was wanted in connection with the murder of a woman on May 23, also in Juarez, the state police said in a statement.

“Detectives using (video) information from the Sentinel Platform arrested the presumed material author of the (double) homicide,” the statement said. Sentinel is a city-wide network of video cameras in public buildings and a growing number of private businesses in Juarez.

The shooting left two other teenagers injured. They were treated and released from a Juarez hospital on Sunday. The deceased were a 17-year-old boy and a baby girl initially identified as a 4-month-old. The child was 6 months old, and her name was Angela Aurora H.E., state police officials said. The teen was identified as Jesus H.E.

Chihuahua Attorney General Cesar Jauregui on Monday told reporters the home – which has the letters “NSL” spray-painted on a wall – was a drug distribution point. Police said the attacker was an alleged associate of a gang called “La Empresa” and the attack targeted a member of the rival “Mexicles.”

However, the state officials said a turf war over drug sales is no excuse to kill a baby.

“We will not allow these things – to attack and kill a small child – to happen in Juarez or anywhere else in the state,” Chihuahua State Police Chief Gilberto Loya told El Diario.

Mexico homicide graphic through May 31, 2023. (Courtesy Government of Mexico)

Juarez recorded 33 homicides in the first 12 days of June. The state of Chihuahua is fifth in Mexico when it comes to homicides from Jan. 1 to May 31, with 888. It is one of five states that together generate nearly half of all the homicides in Mexico.