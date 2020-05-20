Juarez mayor returns to work after beating COVID-19

Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada returned to his office at City Hall on Wednesday, after having been diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 6. (photo courtesy City of Juarez)

Mayor says he's in good health, calls on border residents to stay home as pandemic continues to peak



JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — Mayor Armando Cabada returned to work on Wednesday after a follow-up test for coronavirus came out negative on Tuesday.

Cabada on May 6 announced he had caught COVID-19 from an aide and would be self-isolating at home for 10-14 days. The mayor worked from home and even held teleconferences with the news media on several occasions.

Wearing a white facemask, the mayor held meetings with department heads while observing social distancing, his staff said.

Cabada also held a news conference with a limited number of journalists at City Hall. He said he feels well and that no one else in his household was infected.

He also announced the extension of “hard” stay-at-home restrictions through the weekend. This includes stopping motorists to verify they’re out on essential activities, like shopping for food or medicines, going to the doctor or hospital, or going to work or other essential activities.

Cabada said his police officers in the past two weeks have impounded 615 vehicles from drivers who were stopped, had more than two adults on board, or were driving without license plates. In addition, the return of 50% of the city workforce is being delayed until June 1.

Cabada said the restrictions are needed because the COVID-19 pandemic is peaking in the city, with 750 confirmed cases and 165 fatalities. The state of Chihuahua amended its numbers late Wednesday morning, reflecting 1,247 cases and 215 deaths. The state initially had reported 77 new cases overnight, but later added 32 cases for a total of 109, the biggest one-day spike to date.

