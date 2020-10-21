Juarez mayor hospitalized with complications from COVID-19

Armando Cabada went in for follow-up care for his infection and was diagnosed with inflammation of the lungs

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The mayor of Juarez has been hospitalized due to complications from a COVID-19 infection, according to his staff.

Armando Cabada Alvidrez on Wednesday morning went to a doctor’s office to follow up on a COVID-19 diagnose from last Sunday and was told he had inflammation of the lungs. The physician recommended he check into a hospital for treatment and observation, his office said.

This is the second time that Cabada has contracted COVID-19. He was first diagnosed with the disease in May and spent 10 days isolated at his home. He recovered without incident. His wife, his daughter and himself were diagnosed with COVID-19 last Sunday.

Cabada this afternoon posted on his Facebook page that his condition is far from critical.

“This morning I went to a medical checkup and the doctor detected inflammation of the lungs, which is something this damned illness brings about. It’s nothing serious, according to the specialist, but he decided to (hospitalize) me to be under observation and receive the appropriate medication,” Cabada said in his post.

The mayor said he hopes to overcome his health issues soon and asked people to take care of themselves as well.

Just like El Paso, Texas, across the border, Juarez has been going through a major spike in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. He also thanked the hundreds of people who have been wishing him well.

The city has recorded 10,410 cases and 1,019 fatalities since the pandemic began.

