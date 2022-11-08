LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (Border Report) – The race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District remained too close to call early Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-New Mexico, led by more than 600 votes over Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez well past midnight.

Both candidates held watch parties in Las Cruces after the polls closed at 7 p.m. but did not come out to address the news media before most reporters returned to their newsrooms.

Vasquez was looking to flip blue a district that has remained Republican for 18 of the past 22 years. But last year the Democratic-controlled state legislature redrew the district’s lines, giving Herrell less of traditionally conservative southeast New Mexico and more of the western and southern traditionally Democratic areas of Albuquerque.

Vasquez held an early lead that became razor-thin as the night wore on and alternated at times.

Negative ads characterized this race. GOP-leaning political action committees characterized Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city council member, as a radical who would defund the police and destroy the state’s oil and natural gas industry. Progressive PACs countered with ads painting Herrell as sympathetic to right-wing extremists.

Herrell during the campaign stressed how state residents, especially working-class New Mexicans, have been hard hit by inflation and high gas prices. She also called for an end to the Biden administration’s immigration policies she often refers to as “open borders.”

Vasquez campaigned for immigration reform, reproductive rights and clean energy.

“New Mexicans turned out in great numbers today to make their voices heard and participate in our democracy,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver.

All election results remain unofficial until the canvassing process is complete and the State Board of Canvass certifies the official results.