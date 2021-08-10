Founder of surfing school accused of stabbing, killing his two young children in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The founder of a California surfing school for children is accused of stabbing and killing his two young children in Mexico, the Baja California State Attorney General announced Tuesday.

Matthew Taylor, 40, is in U.S. custody.

Investigators say he traveled to Rosarito, which is about a 30-minute drive south of Tijuana, and checked into a hotel with his young son and young daughter on Saturday.

On Sunday, he reportedly went to a ranch south of Rosarito, where a farmhand on Monday discovered the bodies of two young children.

Investigators said Taylor stabbed and killed the children, a boy and a girl, described as being between 1 and 3 years old. The Baja Attorney General’s officers said Tuesday the boy was stabbed 17 times, while the girl was stabbed 12 times.

The worker said he walked out of his home and was shocked to see blood splatter. He said began looking around before one of his dogs led him to the two “small bodies.”

The worker, who wished not to be named, said he approached the bodies and immediately knew they were children, adding that one of them was still in diapers.

He said he could not bear to watch and called authorities.

“To be honest, I teared up. And I immediately notified my manager to call the police to come investigate,” the man said. “I was scared and sad because these are tiny children who don’t know any better. Hopefully, they find whoever is responsible because this is a terrible thing.”

On Monday morning, Taylor approached the San Ysidro Port of Entry in a Mercedes. A check of his name determined that authorities were looking for him and he was arrested.

Investigators said Taylor runs the Lovewater Surf Co., a surfing school based in Santa Barbara, Calif., where he was born.

According to the surfing school’s website, Taylor earned a master’s degree in Spanish from the University of California at Santa Barbara. He completed his undergrad studies at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, where he was on the surf team.

Mexican and U.S. authorities are working to return the bodies to California.