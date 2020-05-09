First border wall contract awarded for Laredo, Texas at $275 million

McALLEN, TEXAS (Border Report) — A $275 million contract has been awarded to an Alabama company to start construction of a 14-mile border wall in Laredo, Texas.

Similar to other portions of border wall being built in South Texas and throughout the Southwest, this project will consist of a 30-foot-high bollard wall with all weather roads, enforcement cameras and special lighting, according to a announcement made by U.S. Customs and Border Protection late Friday.

This will be the first portion of a border wall to go up in Laredo, which sits across the Rio Grande from Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

The contract was awarded to Caddell Construction Company LLC of Montgomery, Alabama, and construction is slated to begin in January 2021. However, much of the land in Webb County is privately owned and must be obtained before construction can begin.

The City of Laredo in February said it would not give CBP access to any city-owned property and would go to court to halt wall construction if necessary. And in adjacent Zapata County, county commissioners voted to deny Border Patrol right of entry onto county property.

Hundreds of Laredoans have voiced opposition to a border wall encircling their city. Since last fall they have held a river sit-in and a downtown march, drawing supporters from across the nation.

Most recently, U.S. Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez, two Democrats from Texas, filed legislation to designate the area as a historic heritage corridor that might possibly impact border wall plans, Gonzalez told Border Report.

Nevertheless, it appears that construction is slated to go forward.

