Fewer than half of COVID-19 vaccines promised to Baja California will be delivered

TIJUANA (Baja California) — Only 39 percent of the COVID-19 vaccines that had been promised to Baja California will be delivered by Mexico’s federal government — not enough to cover all the health workers in the state.

Baja health officials say they’ve been told 1,950 COVID-19 vaccines will arrive by this evening. Including doses that were delivered last week, the state will only get 11,700 vaccines.

They were supposed to get 30,000.

According to Health Secretary Alonso Pérez Rico, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer can’t fulfill the promised allotment.

“The theme here is not who can pay for the vaccines, but the factory doesn’t have capacity,” he said.

Baja California Gov. Jaime Bonilla said his state won’t be getting any more shipments from Pfizer.

The company has reportedly been told by the World Health Organization to send the vaccine to other countries that need it more.

Other states in Mexico are also getting fewer quantities.

As for those who have, and will be getting vaccinated in Baja California, the second required shot will be given on time, according to Pérez Rico.

“If you got vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you are guaranteed a second dosage in 21 days,” he said.

Neither Pérez Rico nor Bonilla stated how the state plans on making up for the shortages to cover the remaining 61% of healthcare workers that will not be getting inoculated by the end of the month.

