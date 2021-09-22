Ecuadoran woman dies after SUV bypasses Border Patrol checkpoint and crashes; 9 hospitalized

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An SUV that fled from Border Patrol agents crashed, killing an Ecuadoran woman during the weekend.

The crash happened on Sept. 18 on N.M. Highway 11, which connects Deming to Columbus, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

CBP said the black Acura SUV circumvented the Border Patrol checkpoint, and two border agents, including one assigned to the checkpoint, attempted to catch up to the SUV.

Agents attempted to stop the SUV, but the driver continued for a half-mile before they lost control and crashed. The crash ejected several occupants from the vehicle, which caught fire, agents said.

Agents were able to remove four individuals from the burning vehicle.

CBP said the New Mexico State Police, the Deming Fire Department EMS, and the Native Air EMS responded to the crash.

Two individuals were flown to University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, while crews rushed seven to Mimbres Memorial Hospital in Deming, N.M. Officials transferred five of them were to UMC a few hours later, CBP said.

A Medical Examiner declared a female Ecuadoran deceased at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.