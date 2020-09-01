Child’s body found in ice chest during violent weekend in Tijuana

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The body of a young girl was found in an ice chest in addition to body parts and severed heads found scattered across the city of Tijuana throughout the weekend.

Police said the body of a girl between the ages of 5 and 10 was found stuffed into an ice chest around 3 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said the child’s body had many signs of trauma.

Also on Sunday, a suitcase was found outside a supermarket containing human remains, and in another part of the city, a human head was located in a bucket.

Tijuana Mayor Arturo Gonzalez assured people everything was being done to find the guilty parties. He even stressed that instances of violent crime in the city were trending down although he did admit the murder rate is still very high.

As of Sunday night, there have been 165 murders reported in the month of August in Tijuana with 1,339 for the year 2020.