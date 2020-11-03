CBP canine stops teen from smuggling meth in shoes at border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A drug-sniffing dog foiled an American teenager’s attempt to smuggle into the U.S. methamphetamine hidden in his shoes and clothing, a federal agency says.

The 17-year-old walked up to El Paso’s Ysleta Port of Entry at 4 p.m. on Nov. 1 seeking admission into the country. However, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and his drug-sniffing dog were conducting a sweep of the pedestrian lanes of the port of entry at the time.

The dog alerted the officer to the teenager, who was taken to a secondary inspection area. There, officers discovered meth filled bundles inside his red tennis shoes and some concealed in his groin area, CBP said.

The bundles had 2.25 pounds of meth. CBP officers arrested the teen and turned him over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

“Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from CBP Officers,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez, “Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for teenagers to be used in smuggling attempts.”

