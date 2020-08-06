Caught on camera: Agents pull Honduran man from canal along border

EL PASO (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a man from being swept away by the fast-moving waters of the American Canal on July 26 in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

Agents from El Paso Sector were conducting routine patrols when they heard a cry for help, according to a Border Patrol news release.

The agents immediately responded and found a man clinging onto a steel ladder in the canal, which runs parallel to the Rio Grande.

The 26-year-old Honduran man was pulled to safety before a Border Patrol emergency medical technician arrived and evaluated him. He was taken to a local hospital and was released a few hours later.

“The coordination and quick response times of our agents and camera operators helped save this individual’s life,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said. “The video clearly shows the limited visibility under which the nighttime rescue was conducted, along with the danger posed by the force of the currents.”

Agents said the man was trying to enter the country illegally. He was subsequently expelled to Mexico.

In a statement, the Border Patrol said the incident “serves as a grim reminder of the many dangers faced by those who attempt to illegally cross the U.S./Mexico border through remote desert areas and dangerous waterways.”

