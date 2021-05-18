California border town laments extension of border restrictions

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (Border Report) — Hopes were dashed this morning among many business owners along San Ysidro Boulevard when it was announced border restrictions would remain in place for another month.

The restrictions don’t allow people to cross the border for the sake of shopping, limiting the amount of customers at places such as Carolin Shoes.

Olivia Campos manages Carolin Shoes in San Ysidro, Calif. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“We are having a terrible year,” said Olivia Campos earlier this week.

Campos manages the shoe store, which also sells backpacks, sweatshirts and other items.

“Fifty to 70 percent of the customers are from Mexico for sure and we really need the Mexicans to come shop with us,” said Campos.

Campos was among many hoping restrictions would come to an end, something that would bring in more customers and give employees more days.

“The employees are working only about three days and we’ve cut a lot of days and we really need to have more employees but we cannot afford it right now until the border opens,” said Campos.

According to the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, more than 50 percent of businesses near the border have gone out of business since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Through a tweet, Mexico’s Foreign Relations office said both Mexico and the U.S. are in conversation to lift restrictions by June 22 pending data related to the spread of COVID-19 and vaccinations applied on both sides of the border.

