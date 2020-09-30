Business leaders can’t wait for new California border crossing

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — It’s still more than three years away, but business leaders already recognize the possibilities and opportunities surrounding the planned Otay Mesa East Port of Entry between San Diego and Tijuana.

The border crossing will be the third such facility in the region.

“We all know we need a new port of entry,” said Alejandra Mier y Teran, executive director of the Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce.

Construction for State Route 11 is underway, it will connect the new Otay Mesa East Port of Entry to San Diego’s highway system. The freeway should be done by the end of 2021, the new crossing’s finish date is late 2024. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Mier y Teran said the new border crossing is sorely needed considering the long border waits now endured by many commuters. She believes the new port of entry will help get people across the border a lot faster while spurring more development in the area.

“It will represent opportunities for new development. We represent the last piece in the San Diego region that’s available for industrial land to build manufacturing facilities, high tech facilities, and we see development coming with the new infrastructure. It’s super exciting,” Mier y Teran said.

Before the crossing is built by Caltrans, the California Department of Transportation and SANDAG, the San Diego Association of Governments, State Route 11 will be constructed and should be ready by the end of 2021.

In anticipation of the area’s growth, Amazon has begun building a 3-million square foot facility In Otay Mesa. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

It will be a toll road that will help pay for the $850 million in bonds that both agencies are financing to build both the border crossing and the highway. About 200 acres have already been purchased for development.

When completed in late 2024, the northbound truck crossing at the new Otay Mesa East Port of Entry will be at this spot. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“It’s really a big impact on our community, a community that has been built on manufacturing in Baja California. We now have customs brokers, trucking companies, warehouses, this should bring in manufacturing as well,” Mier y Teran said.

