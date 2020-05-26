Border Patrol to live-stream annual memorial service for fallen agents

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The public will once again get a chance to join the U.S. Border Patrol in paying tribute to agents who have died in the line of duty, but they’ll have to do it from home.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual memorial service will be live-streamed on YouTube from the National U.S. Border Patrol Museum in El Paso, which is currently closed to visitors.

The ceremony is scheduled for 8 a.m. MST Thursday. It is being conducted in conjunction with “National Law Enforcement Memorial Month.”

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez will be hosting the memorial. El Paso Sector Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem will be the master of ceremonies, and the keynote speaker will be Border Patrol Museum Director David Ham. There will be Memorial Day Roll Call of Honor, a 21-Gun Salute, a Riderless Horse Salute, and a CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter flyby.

“The U.S. Border Patrol extends an invitation to members of the community to join us virtually in this important remembrance of the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting America’s borders,” the Border Patrol said in a statement.