EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector has a new chief.

Anthony “Scott” Good had been named chief patrol agent in El Paso. He will replace Gloria Chavez, who was recently reassigned to lead the Rio Grande Valley Sector, and Agent Peter Jaquez, who led the sector on an interim basis.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz announced Good’s selection on Tuesday.

Good has been with the agency since 2001 and has had various positions, including leadership roles, along the north and southern border since graduating from the 466th USBP Academy.

He started his career in California’s El Centro Sector, and has served as Patrol Agent in Charge of the Ajo Station in the Tucson Sector; Division chief of the Laredo Sector; Chief Patrol Agent of the Havre Sector in Montana; and Humanitarian Counselor to the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Washington D.C.

Education and accomplishments:

Master’s of Military Art and Science in Homeland Security Studies from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College

Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio.

Graduate of the Department of Homeland Security Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program.

Good will assume his duties this week. Jaquez will resume his role as this sector’s Deputy Chief Patrol Agent.