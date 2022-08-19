EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The bodies of three migrants turned up in the Rio Grande within four hours Wednesday in Eagle Pass, Texas.

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Del Rio Sector encountered the bodies floating in the river in the same area south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Agents found the body of a man at 8:40 a.m., then, about two hours later, agents on a boat found another dead man. Shortly after noon, agents encountered the body of a third man.

CBP said that from the start of the Fiscal Year 2022, on Oct. 1 through July 31, agents in the Del Rio Sector had encountered more than 200 deceased migrants.

The number of times migrants crossed into the Del Rio, Texas, area in July — 49,563 — increased from June. And In July, the Del Rio Sector had the most migrant encounters, beating out the Rio Grande Valley Sector, CBP data shows.