Book Truck rolls out promoting literacy and reading among children in border communities

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Mexico’s Consulate in San Diego is rolling out the Book Truck Cinco de Mayo in an effort to promote literacy and reading — especially in Spanish — among children.

One of Mexico’s most popular wrestlers made an appearance at Mexican Consulate in San Diego to promote the Book Truck and literacy. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

The unveiling was attended by two of Mexico’s most renowned writers and one of the country’s most popular wrestlers, El Hijo del Santo.

“If the image of El Santo helps promote reading among young children, I’m happy to be part of the effort,” he said.

The wrestler, who is the son of the most iconic sports figure ever in Mexico, El Santo, also stated the project would do wonders for children within the Latin American population.

The truck is expected to visit various communities along the border making books available for reading and for purchase at a minimal cost of $1 or $2, according to Carlos González Gutiérrez, Mexico’s Consul General in San Diego.

“This is an effort, a systematic effort on the part of the Mexican government to promote our language to promote our culture … la lectura,” said González Gutiérrez. “By encouraging reading in Spanish we promote, particularly to the next generation, to get closer to their culture, to provide them their identity their self-esteem.





The Book Truck will visit various communities along the border and elsewhere providing books for children. (Salvador Rivera/border Report)

González Gutiérrez stated the book truck is also a way to connect with other Latinos.

“It’s also a way to reach out to Latinos of other origins, language is what brings us together, language is the core of our culture, language is what gives us our identity,” he said.

The Consul General said this effort will be replicated in other regions throughout the United States and Mexico.

“We are emphasizing books for children and for young adults, the next generation, making sure they enjoy reading in Spanish, and they sharpen their Spanish language skills, and most importantly, they feel proud and they feel proud of their culture and community of their origin,” González Gutiérrez said.