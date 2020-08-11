Another ultralight aircraft spotted dropping meth near border

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An ultralight aircraft dumped a load of meth near the California-Mexico border, the second such incident in that area in a little over a month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

An ultralight aircraft dropped 145 pounds of meth on July 13, 2020 near Calexico, Calif. (CBP)

On Saturday morning, agents from the El Centro Sector’s Calexico Station said they spotted an ultralight aircraft flying at a low altitude east of U.S. Highway 11. Agents responded only to find yellow duffle bag and a metal basket a few miles north of the Calexico Port of entry.

Inside the bag, agents found 151 pounds of meth with an estimated street value of $340,312.

A similar incident played out on July 13, except agents spotted at low-flying ultralight aircraft in an area west of Highway 11. Both incidents happened off of Jasper Road between Calexico and El Centro, Calif.

In the July incident, agents found 145 pounds of meth in 26 clear plastic containers. The drugs had an estimated street value of $327,312.

