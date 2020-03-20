A silver lining: Border wait times significantly shorter due to coronavirus scare

Border waits at the border crossings such as San Ysidro have diminished as more and more people stay home in Mexico due to Coronavirus concerns.

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Due to warnings from Mexican officials, asking people to refrain from crossing the border and heading north into California, there is a noticeable drop in wait times at both the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa border crossings in Southern California.

People in Mexico are being asked to “stay away” from California.

On average, according to the Smart Border Coalition, border waits have been under 30 minutes in recent days.

Normally, it can take hours to cross from Mexico into the U.S. at the major crossings in this region where up to 60,000 vehicles per day go back and forth across the border.

Most people cross the border to work, shop or go to school. Due to closures north of the border because of Coronavirus concerns, many workers who live in Mexico are staying home contributing to the quicker crossing times.

